Actor Vijay To Lead Massive Protest Over Tamil Nadu Custodial Death Case

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to lead a major public protest today demanding justice for Ajith Kumar, a private security guard who allegedly died in police custody in Sivagangai district. This marks Vijay's first public agitation since launching his political party.

Ajith Kumar, who worked as a temple guard at the Madapuram Temple, died in police custody last month. A sessions court judge's report confirmed illegal custody and torture, and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the CBI to file a final report by August 20.

Following mounting outrage, the Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to the CBI, which officially took over the probe yesterday. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who apologised to the family, ordered CBI probe saying, "there should be no doubts over the investigation". The original jewellery theft complaint filed by a woman named Nikita-based on which Ajith Kumar was picked up-has also been handed over to the central agency.

The state has already taken action against local police officials: five police personnel have been arrested, the DSP suspended, and the Sivagangai SP has been placed under compulsory wait.

TVK is demanding a High Court-monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the case further. Families of other custodial death victims are expected to join the protest, lending wider support to the cause. Vijay personally met them yesterday at the TVK headquarters.

Political observers view this protest as a show of strength by Vijay, who has positioned himself as the Chief Ministerial face of TVK. The party has also categorically ruled out any alliance with the BJP, either directly or indirectly, signalling a clear ideological and political positioning ahead of the 2026 state elections.