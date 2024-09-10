<i>GOAT</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: First Monday Result Of Vijay's Film

The Greatest Of All Time has now crossed the ₹150 crore mark at the box office. The film saw a dip in collections on its first Monday. Headlined by Vijay, the sci-fi action thriller earned ₹14.1 crore (across all languages) on day 5, as per a Sacnilk report. Out of this, ₹12.5 crore came from Tamil screenings, ₹1 crore from the Hindi version and ₹60 lakh from Telugu shows. So far, the Venkat Prabhu directorial has amassed a total of ₹151.15 crore, the report added. GOAT tells the story of Gandhi, a former leader of a special anti-terrorism squad. He reunites with his old team to confront the consequences of their past actions.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the first-weekend box office report of GOAT. He wrote, “#GOAT posts a respectable total in its 4-day *extended* weekend, driven largely by non-national chains and single screens of mass-markets... Of course, the overall total could've been stronger if national chains had come on board.”

He continued, “With no major release until #Devara [on 27 Sept], it's crucial for #GOAT to maintain its momentum in the days ahead, starting with this Monday. [Week 1] Thu 2.80 cr, Fri 1.90 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 3.41 cr. Total: ₹ 11.21 cr. Nett BOC. Note: HINDI version. Also includes #Tamil and #Telugu versions in #NorthIndia markets.”

Ahead of GOAT's release, director Venkat Prabhu shared a note on X, playfully informing the audience that they do not need to "watch any other film" to catch up with his movie. He wrote, “U guys don't need to watch any movie before coming for #TheGreatestOfAllTime just come and have fun!! It's all yours!!! Let's celebrate our #Thalapathy in theatres!! The #GOAT is here!!! Another three hours to go world!!”

In addition to Vijay, GOAT also features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Yogi Babu and Premgi Amaren in important roles. The film has been backed by AGS Entertainment.