Vijay Deverakonda Diagnosed With Dengue Ahead Of <i>Kingdom</i> Release, To Be Discharged Soon

Vijay Deverakonda, who was gearing up for the release of his next film, Kingdom, on July 31, 2025, has been diagnosed with dengue. The actor is currently hospitalised but is expected to be discharged soon.

With his family by his side for support, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to bounce back at the earliest. Meanwhile, team Kingdom is continuing with the promotions of the film ahead of its release, which is just around the corner.

About Kingdom

Coming to Kingdom, the film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is produced by Sai Soujanya and Naga Vamsi S under the banners of Fortune 4 Cinemas and Sithara Entertainment. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Meanwhile, Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John have handled the cinematography.

The film has been postponed multiple times. It was initially scheduled to release on May 30, which got pushed to July 4, and will now release on July 31.

Set against the backdrop of the post-Independence Sinhala-Tamil conflict, the plot of the action film revolves around the refugee crisis resulting from historical tensions in the region.

In A Nutshell

The anticipation around Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom is high. The film also has Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev in key roles, and the concept is a unique blend of drama and history.