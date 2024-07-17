Inside Thalapathy Vijay's Meet-And-Greet Session With Rambha And Her Family

Image was posted on X. (Image courtesy: AthishKart80866)

Remember 90s South actress Rambha? The actress is making headlines for her meet-and-greet session with none other than Tamil superstar Vijay. Rambha was accompanied by her husband Indrakumar Pathmanathan, and their children — Sasha Padmanathan and Lavanya Pathmanathan. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Vijay can be seen having a fun time with Rambha's children. For the day out, the actor picked a dual-tone shirt with jeans. Rambha looks pretty in a black dress. Sharing the album, the actress wrote, “It was nice meeting you and catching up after years. Congratulations! I wish you the very best.” The pictures from the mini-reunion spread like wildfire on social media. Fans couldn't stop themselves from sharing their excitement in the comments section. A user labelled Vijay and Rambha as “evergreen pair.”Another said, “Best pair ever. 90s golden memories.” For some, Vijay and Rambh are their “90s favourite pair.” FYI: Vijay and Rambha have featured in four films — Ninaithen Vandhai, Endrendrum Kadhal, Minsara Kanna and Sukran.

Meanwhile, Vijay is all set for the release of his next highly-anticipated film GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). It has been directed by Venkat Prabhu. Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Jayaram are also part of the film. Vijay is expected to play a double role in it. The makers of the film released a teaser on the occasion of Vijay's birthday last month. He turned 50 on June 22.

Watch it here:

The makers had also dropped a glimpse of GOAT's first song Chinna on Instagram. The track has been sung by Vijay and Bhavatharini. At the time of sharing the song's promo, the makers wrote, “Here is a chinna promo of a song with a big heart.”

GOAT has been produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh. The music composition is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The film will hit the theatres on September 5.