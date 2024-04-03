The Greatest Of All Time New Poster: Prabhu Deva's Birthday Gift To Fans

Vijith shared this image on X. (courtesy: Vijith_offl)

Prabhu Deva turned a year older on Wednesday (April 3). On the special occasion, the makers of The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) have unveiled a special poster featuring the esteemed actor-choreographer. For those unfamiliar, Prabhu Deva is set to star in GOAT alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, and Ajmal. In the new poster, Prabhu Deva can be seen flashing his biggest smile, while his shadow in the background wields a gun. Alongside the poster, the makers extend their heartfelt birthday wishes to Prabhu Deva. Sharing the poster on X, the makers wrote, "Team #GOAT wishes Prabhu Deva a happy birthday. #TheGreastestOfAllTime"

Notably, GOAT is anticipated to delve into the realms of time travel, with Thalapathy Vijay portraying two distinct age personas. The initial glimpse of both versions of Thalapathy Vijay's character was unveiled in the film's debut poster.

Originally slated to be helmed by Atlee, the project saw a collaboration with Venkat Prabhu, who joined forces with Thalapathy Vijay to steer the film forward.

In an earlier interview with Galatta, stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan shed light on his ongoing involvement in the film's production and spoke about his longstanding rapport with director Venkat Prabhu. He shared that they have been friends since childhood and have collaborated on various projects together such as Mankatha.

He said, "I've known VP sir since I was a kid. I was a fighter in Ji and he was an artiste in the film. Later, I did a portion on Mankatha and he asked me once again for Custody, but I was shooting Captain Miller at the time. GOAT is progressing superbly. The shooting has a vibe and is jolly. And, beyond all that, the film will be strong technically and it's a Venkat Prabhu hero."

In the same interview, Dhilip painted a vivid picture of the vibrant atmosphere on set and said, "The atmosphere on the sets is always jolly. Everything is clear. Be it the shot divisions or shooting with the artistes, everything is well-organized. The film is technically strong and the producer is spending a lot. We've shot five action sequences and there's more. The film will have emotions and mass, and will be an entertainer. Vijay will be superb and looking cute. He has a certain screen presence. Whenever we shot something, we'd be at awe looking at him."