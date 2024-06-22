On Vijay's 50th Birthday, Kamal Haasan Sends Best Wishes To His 'Dear Brother'

Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay pictured together.

Happy Birthday to Vijay. The Tamil superstar turns 50 today. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan shared a warm message on X (formerly Twitter) sending him best wishes. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my dear brother and President of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.” In February this year, Vijay, known as Thalapathy to his fans, announced his entry into politics with the formation of the party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Kamal Haasan lent his voice to Vijay's last release Leo which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film paired Vijay and Trisha together after 15 years since their 2008 film Kuruvi, it also featured Sanjay Dutt.

Ace director Atlee, who worked with Vijay in films such as Theri, Mersal and Bigil, also shared a special birthday post on Instagram. In the image, the duo can be seen twinning in black and flashing smiles. The side note read, “Ennoda annaeee, Ennoda thalapathy” which loosely translates to "My brother, my Thalapathy."

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar also dropped a note on X to mark Vijay's big day. He wrote, “Happiest birthday my favourite #thalapathy Vijay sir wishing u only the best of everything in life thanks for always being there for me, love you.” Nelson Dilipkumar directed Vijay's 2022 film Beast.

Happiest birthday my favourite #thalapathy@actorvijay sir ????????????❤️wishing u only the best of everything in life❤️❤️thanks for always being there for me,love you ????❤️????????#HBDThalapathyVIJAY#Thalapathy — Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) June 22, 2024

The makers of Vijay's upcoming film G.O.A.T (The Greatest of All Time) are set to release its new track titled China China Kangal. The song will be unveiled today at 6 PM. Vijay has also shared a poster for the song on his social media. This AI-generated song will feature the vocals of Vijay himself and the late singer Raja Bhavatharini. The lyrics of the track are penned by Kabilan Vairamuthu. Raja Bhavatharini died at the age of 47 in January this year. She is the daughter of legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja. The film's music is directed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Ilaiyaraaja's son.

Vijay's G.O.A.T co-star Sneha also shared the same poster on her Instagram timeline. The post features Sneha and Vijay's characters posing with their child. In her caption, the actress extended birthday wishes to Vijay, saying, “Happy birthday to the most humble and awesome actor Vijay.”

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest of All Time will hit the big screens on September 5. The sci-fi action movie has been backed by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment.

In addition to Sneha and Vijay, G.O.A.T features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu in important roles.