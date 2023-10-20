Weekend Binge: 5 Stellar Performances By Vijay

Vijay in a still from Master. (Courtesy: YouTube)

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has finally arrived. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, opened in theatres on Thursday. Leo is all about “action, action and more action”. Not our words. The director himself has said it. Not just that, Lokesh Kanagaraj also wants us all to “keep calm and face the devil”. In Leo, ‘Thalapathy' Vijay plays a “brave and bold police officer” who “walks in like a lion and fires at the serial killer.” There is more. The film marks Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's reunion after Kuruvi, which was released in 2008. We get to see Sanjay Dutt, once again, playing a ruthless villain. Do you need more? Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has declared that Vijay's latest offering is a “blockbuster”. The film critic said, “Lokesh Kanagaraj has delivered a masterpiece, an exhilarating blend of emotion and mass action. This year belongs to Thalapathy Vijay. Sanjay Dutt, #Arjun and the rest were great. Don't miss it.” To amp up the spirit, we have curated a list of some of Vijay's best films that you can watch on OTT. So are you ready? Read on.

#LEO Early Review



B L O C K B U S T E R: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½#LokeshKanagaraj has delivered a masterpiece, an exhilarating blend of emotion and mass action



This year belongs to the #Thalapathy@actorvijay ???? #Sanjaydutt#Arjun & rest were great



DON'T MISS IT !#LeoReview#LeoFDFSpic.twitter.com/p6Ywknk6VD — taran adarsh (@taran_adrsh_) October 19, 2023

1. Ghilli - Disney+ Hotstar

This one is for all Trisha and Vijay fans out there. After all, Leo marks Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's on-screen reunion after 15 long years. In the 2004 film, directed by Dharani, Vijay's Velu is a kabaddi player who helps Dhanalakshmi (Trisha) escape from a village. The film was a Tamil remake of Mahesh Babu's Okkadu.

2. Master - Zee5

The plot revolves around a professor (Vijay) who fights against all the odds to nab a dreaded gangster, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi, who uses school children for criminal activities. Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj are also part of the film. FYI: Master was Lokesh Kangaraj and Vijay's first collaboration.

3. Theri - SunNXT

This Atlee film was a blockbuster. Thalapathy Vijay's power-packed performance added an extra edge to the storyline. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson were seen in key roles.

4. Mersal - Netflix

Atlee and his “anna” Vijay once again joined hands for this ultimate action-entertainer. Packed with powerful dialogues, Mersal is a must-watch.

5. Pokkiri - Prime Video

This Prabhu Deva film was a remake of Mahesh Babu's super hit Pokiri. Be it Vijay-Asin's chemistry or the dialogues, Pokirri won a million hearts.

Happy bingeing!