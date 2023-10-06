Leo Trailer: A Vijay Vs Sanjay Dutt Mega-Showdown

Vijay and Sanjay Dutt in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Tamil superstar Vijay's much-awaited Leotrailer is here. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Vijay in a rugged avatar as he fights a serial killer, truckloads of gangsters and a hyena, of course. The trailer opens to an aerial view of the Kashmir Valley. In the background, we can hear a voice narrating the story of a serial killer, played by ace choreographer Sandy Master, who is ruthless. He stands in the middle of a road and shoots blindly. Next, we get a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt's Antony Das and Arjun's Harold Das. Here comes Thalapathy Vijay's “brave and bold police officer” who “walks in like a lion and fires at the serial killer”. Things turn upside down as Sanjay Dutt's deadly villain walks into the scene to haunt Vijay. He says, “He [Vijay] can fool this town. He can fool this world. But he can't fool me”. Vijay, who has been trying to keep his family away from the dark reality of his past life, finds it hard to cope with the gangsters. Now, the question is — will Vijay be able to save his family from the horror? Well, we will have to wait till October 19.

The trailer also introduced us to Gautham Vasudev Menon's police officer. Actress Trisha Krishnan plays Vijay's wife in the film.

The Leo trailer, within an hour of its release, collected more than 10 million views.

Check out the trailer here:

Leo will be released later this month on October 19. The film marks Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration. They first worked together in Master, which was released in 2021.

Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand are also a part of the film. Leo has been co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Leo is Vijay and Anirudh's third project together after Kaththi and Master.

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers unveiled the first-look posters, featuring the leading lady Trisha Krishnan. In the frame, the actress – in a deep purple saree – looks shocked. We could also spot a blood-stained spear in the picture. Sharing the much-awaited poster, the production house wrote, “Unveiling the most-awaited look of Trisha. Leo Trailer is releasing today.”

With Leo, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay reunite after 15 years on the big screen. They have previously worked together in films like Ghilli and Thirupaachi. The duo was last seen in the 2008 release Kuruvi