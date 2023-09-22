Leo New Poster: Vijay vs Sanjay Dutt. Keeping Calm Is Not An Option

Sanjay Dutt and Vijay in Leo. (courtesy: duttsanjay)

The makers of Leo shared a brand new poster from the film and it is everything we had hoped for. It features Sanjay Dutt and Vijay in a face-off and a super intense one at that. The text on the poster reads, "Keep calm and face the devil" accompanied by the hashtags #LeoPosterFeast and #LeoHindiPoster. Besides the Hindi poster, the film's Tamil and Telugu posters are also out and they feature Vijay posing solo. Leo will release in theatres on October 19. The film will mark Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration after Master, which released in 2021.

Check out the poster of Leo here:

Earlier this week, Vijay shared the Tamil poster which featured him and the caption on it read, "Keep calm and prepare for battle." Vijay wrote, "#LeoTamilPoster." ICYMI, this is the one we are referring to:

Previously, Vijay shared the Telugu poster of the film. No caption needed.

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps. However, there are reports that the movie is part of the 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe', which also includes Karthi-led Kaithi and Vikram, headlined by film veteran Kamal Haasan.

Last year, Sanjay Dutt starred in the super hit KGF: Chapter 2, co-starring Yash and Raveena Tandon. He also featured in Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He also featured in another Yash Raj Films' project - Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar. In the recent years, Sanjay Dutt was seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. He also starred in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. He was also seen in Torbaaz. The actor also featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He was also a part of the National Award-winning film Toolsidar Junior.