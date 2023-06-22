Leo First Look: Thalapathy Vijay Shares Glimpse From New Film

First look of Vijay in the poster. (Courtesy: Vijay)

Superstar Vijay is celebrating his 49th birthday today [June 22] and fans of the actor are flooding social media with celebratory messages. However, in true Thalapathy Vijay style, the actor treated fans to a gift on the occasion. We are talking about the poster of the actor's next project, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, titled Leo. If the first look poster of Leo is anything to go by, it appears that Vijay is not unafraid of unleashing his violent side in the much-awaited movie. In the poster, Vijay is seen wielding a bloody sledgehammer with an angry expression on his face. Seen alongside him is an equally ferocious hyena. Also, do not miss the snow-capped mountains in the background This may not come as a surprise for most fans as the film is reportedly set in Kashmir. Sharing the poster, Vijay simply wrote, “#LeoFirstLook.”

Sharing the poster, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wished the superstar and wrote, “Leo first look is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna (brother)! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast!"

This is Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration after Master.

In addition to Vijay, Leo boasts of a star-studded cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin. Needless to say, fans are excited to see Trisha and Vijay on-screen together after a gap of 15 years.

Leo has been produced by SS Lalit Kumar from Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. It features cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj, and dance choreography by Dinesh. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Anirudh Ravichander's third collaboration with Lokesh after Master and Vikram.Leo also marks Anirudh Ravichander's third collaboration with Vijay after Kaththi and Master.

Vijay was last seen in the Vamshi Paidipally family entertainer Varisu, in which he was seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna.