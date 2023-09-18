Leo Update: New Day, New Poster Of Thalapathy Vijay

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: Dir_Lokesh)

Attention, please. We have a surprise for superstar Vijay's fans. It's a new poster from his much-awaited project Leo. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared the Telugu poster of Leo on X (formerly called Twitter). It features our favourite Thalapathy Vijay dressed in winter casuals. The salt and pepper look adds drama to his character. Agree? Do not miss another image of Vijay – in a white sweater and denim – running down the snow-clad mountains. The text attached to the poster read, “Keep calm and avoid the war.” A dark red circle with the film's name written in Telugu is seen at the bottom right corner of the poster. Sharing the poster, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “Keep calm and avoid the battle #LeoTeluguPoster #LEO.” Take a look:

Vijay also shared the poster on Instagram with the caption: #LeoTeluguPoster.”

Leo will be released in theatres on October 19. The film will mark Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration after Master, which was released in 2021.

London-based Ahimsa Entertainment, which owns Leo's distribution rights in the UK and Europe, has shared the pre-booking numbers on X. According to the distribution company, “Over 23,000 tickets” of Leo have already been sold. The tweet read, “Over 23,000 tickets and still counting! The #ThalapathyVijay craze is real. Exciting times ahead as another cinema chain is about to open #LEO bookings this week. Keep the love coming! UK and Europe release by #AhimsaEntertainment.”

Apart from Vijay, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin.

With Leo, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay reunite on-screen after a gap of 15 years. They have worked together in films like Ghilli and Thirupaachi. Their last project together was the 2008 release Kuruvi.

Leo has been co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. The music of Leo has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Leo also marks Anirudh and Vijay's third collaboration after Kaththi and Master.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in the family entertainer Varisu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film, helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, was released earlier this year in January.