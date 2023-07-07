From Saira Banu To Thalapathy Vijay: Big Debuts On Instagram Over The Years

Saira Banu made her Instagram debut today.

Several celebrities have made their Instagram debuts over the last several months and social media users cannot get enough of their pictures and witty captions. From Bollywood to the Southern film industry, the list of famous celebrities on the photo-sharing app has increased tremendously. This development excites the fans as they can get a sneak-peak into the lives of the veteran actors.

Here is a list of actors who joined the app recently:

Saira Banu

Actor Saira Banu made her Instagram debut today, which is also her husband and film legend Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary. The actor dedicated her first-ever post to Dilip Kumar and said, "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib." She said that she would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision on the platform.

Pawan Kalyan

South Indian actor and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan recently joined the platform and his debut created a stir on the internet. Within minutes, the hashtag #PawanKalyanOnInstagram started trending on Twitter and it took him just a few hours to amass over 200,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Thalapathy Vijay

In April this year, actor Thalapathy Vijay made his big Instagram debut. Sharing his first post from the set of his upcoming movie 'Leo', the actor wrote in the caption, "Hello Nanbas and Nanbis." His fans and supporters were over the moon with his debut, and interestingly, the actor became the first Indian celebrity to clock the fastest 1 million followers on the application in just 99 minutes.

Zeenat Aman

Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman joined the social media platform in February and gained around 10,000 followers in just 48 hours. The 70s actor, while sharing her first post on the app, wrote, "Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram." The "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" actor's Instagram bio reads: "Actor. Mother. Maverick." Over the last several months, she has been sharing interesting posts consisting of vintage photos and her interesting takes on them.

Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston took Instagram by storm when she joined the platform in 2019. At that time, she had set a world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers in just 5 hours and 16 minutes. Ms Aniston shared her first post with her fellow FRIENDS cast members and kept her introduction to the social media network with a bio that still reads 'Friends call me Jen'. Presently, the actor has 42.6 million followers on the app.