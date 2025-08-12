Actor-Politician Vijay Targets DMK, BJP Ahead Of Madurai Conference

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay has written a stirring letter to his party cadre, calling on them to prepare for the party's second state conference in Madurai on August 21.

In his message, Vijay framed the event as a decisive step in TVK's mission to "fight and win against our political (DMK) and ideological (BJP) enemies" and to prove that the party is "the principal force in Tamil Nadu politics."

The actor-politician, who has taken the political plunge at the peak of his film career, unlike other Tamil cinema icons after MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa, projects himself as a formidable challenger in the state's political landscape.

While stars like Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar, and Kamal Haasan could not translate their popularity into electoral victory, Vijay is banking on his massive fan base and strategic grassroots mobilization to break the pattern.

Vijay, however has not been critical of the AIADMK, triggering speculation that he could leave a window of opportunity open to join hands with the dravidian party closer to elections if there is a churn.

At a recent meet launching the party's membership enrolment app, Vijay invoked the legacy of DMK Founder CN Annadurai. He urged his career to put to work Annadurai's grassroots connect philosophy of "go to people, live and learn from them and plan with them." He asked the TVK cadre to work tirelessly from village to village, street to street and house to house.

The Madurai meet comes amid TVK's aggressive membership drive and Vijay's plans to tour the state extensively.

Political observers say the conference could serve as a launchpad for TVK's full-scale campaign, marking the beginning of a head-to-head battle with Tamil Nadu's established political heavyweights.