Actor Vijay Backs Rahul Gandhi's Protest, But Silent On 1 Lakh Fake Votes Charge

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has strongly condemned the arrest of Opposition MPs in Delhi during a protest march to the Election Commission, led by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The MPs were demanding free and fair elections and opposing the special intensive revision of the Bihar voter list.

Vijay reiterated that free and fair elections were the "foundation of democracy" and that Election Commissioners should be appointed through consensus. He claimed TVK was the first political party from Tamil Nadu to raise concerns over the Bihar voter list revision, describing it as a threat to democratic rights.

Vijay recalled that as early as December last year, he had warned that democracy could survive only if the Constitution was protected and that all citizens had a responsibility to safeguard it. "It must be ensured that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner, in a way that inspires trust among all," he said.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier claimed that over 1,00,000 fake votes were created through duplicate entries, fake and invalid addresses, bulk voters at single addresses, invalid photos, and misuse of Form 6. Rejecting the Election Commission's demand for an affidavit under oath, Mr Gandhi argued that his statements as an MP - made after swearing on the Constitution - should suffice.

However, while targeting the Election Commission and supporting the Opposition's demand for electoral reforms, Vijay made no comment on Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations in Madhavapura.

The statement comes as Vijay, who commands a cult following across Tamil Nadu, gears up for his political debut in the 2026 state elections. He has publicly described the ruling DMK as his "political enemy" and the BJP as his "ideological enemy," ruling out any direct or indirect alliance with the BJP. However, he has refrained from criticising the AIADMK, fuelling speculation that he may be keeping the door open for a possible alliance with the party closer to elections.