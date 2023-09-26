Shah Rukh Khan's Loud Shout Out To Leo: 'I Love Vijay Sir'

Vijay with Atlee and SRK. (courtesy: atlee47)

Shah Rukh Khan, basking in the success of his recent release Jawan, has actively been replying to fan posts on X (earlier called Twitter). A fan club dedicated to Vijay, gave a shout out to SRK. The tweet read, "Our hearty wishes to King khan Shah Rukh Khan ,Atlee and team for Jawan crossing 1000 crs at WW Box Office. As we wished, Jawan would soon become All Time Blockbuster for King Khan. Wishes on behalf of all Thalapathy Vijay fans." Shah Rukh Khan, responding to Vijay fans, wrote, "Thank you for your wishes.... Looking forward to Thalapathy's next! I love Vijay sir."

Read Shah Rukh Khan's reply to Vijay fans here:

Thank u for your wishes.... Looking forward to Thalapathy's next!!! I love Vijay sir!! https://t.co/9gQNwQkBfx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 25, 2023

Last year, Atlee had shared a picture with the two superstars and it broke the Internet. "What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever with my pillars," he had captioned the post.

What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijaypic.twitter.com/sUdmMrk0hw — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 22, 2022

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year. Shah Rukh Khan, who was MIA from the big screen for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His film Jawan is a huge blockbuster. The film released earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Vijay has actively been sharing posters from his upcoming film Leo. The film also stars Trisha and Sanjay Dutt. Leo will release in theatres on October 19. The film will mark Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration after Master,, which released in 2021.