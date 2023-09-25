Shah Rukh Khan Approves Of This 'Chaleya Meets Pretty Woman' Mix (Emphasis On Pretty)

Still from Pretty Woman song. (Courtesy: sonymusicindiaVEVO)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is trending, and all for the right reason. From its whistle-worthy dialogues to foot-tapping songs, Jawan, even after three weeks of its release, continues to send fans into a frenzy. Now, a fan has shared an edit showing a splendid crossover between Jawan's Chaleya and SRK's much-loved song Pretty Womanfrom the film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Guess what? The fan edit has received Shah Rukh Khan's approval. In the clip, SRK's Aman Mathur, dressed in cargo pants and tee, is seen grooving. For the background, the fan has synced Jawan's romantic number Chaleya. The fan shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), with the text, “Chaleya meets Pretty Woman…'Aman' from Kal Ho Naa Ho dancing to tunes of Chaleya from Jawan. I really hope Shah Rukh Khan sir sees this. I think dance moves have synced well in this one.” Well, Shah Rukh Khan has given a thumbs-up to the clip. He said that the edit is “pretty seamlessly in sync”. Re-sharing his post, SRK wrote, “You are right…. This edit does seem to work ‘pretty' seamlessly. Thank you, my man, this was fun to watch. Love you”.

You are right…. This edit does seem to work ‘pretty' seamlessly. Thank u my man, this was fun to watch. Love u https://t.co/oW0BIqRxeP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 24, 2023

Reacting to the video, a fan said, “You're absolutely right! This edit flows seamlessly, and it was a joy to watch. Thanks a million, my friend. Sending lots of love your way.”

You're absolutely right! This edit flows seamlessly, and it was a joy to watch. Thanks a million, my friend. Sending lots of love your way! ❤️???? — Mohammad Elder (@eldermohammad) September 24, 2023

Another added, “Can't wait for Dunki now. Teaser/Trailer when?”

Can't wait for Dunki now. Teaser/Trailer when? ???? — Zoya Khan (@SweetZzoya) September 24, 2023

Echoing a similar sentiment, a person said, “Sir, apki upcoming movie Dunki ka trailer kab release hoga. I am so excited for your upcoming movie.”

@iamsrk sir apki upcoming movie dunki ka trailer kab release ho i am so excited your upcoming movie i am bigg fan for you ???? @iamsrk — Farhan Khan (@Mohamma36754785) September 24, 2023

Many claimed that Dunki would perform better compared to Pathaan and Jawan.

JAWAN HIGHEST GROSSER EVER pic.twitter.com/MqHM24OJJv — SRK Tamim Ahmed (@SRK_Tamim1616) September 24, 2023

Jawan, which was released on September 7 (worldwide), als featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and Priyamani among others. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone was also part of the film. She played the role of Aishwarya.