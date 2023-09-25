Jawan Box Office Collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Will Cross Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide Today

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: atlee47)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is unstoppable. The movie is breaking and making records at the box office. After becoming the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 500-crore club, the Atlee directorial is eyeing to touch the Rs 1000-crore mark (worldwide). As per a report by Sacnilk, Jawan has minted Rs 15 crore on Day 18, the third Sunday of the film in theatres. The total collection (domestic) of Jawan stands at Rs 560.83 crore. The report also revealed that by the end of the day, the SRK-headlined film will cross the Rs 1,000-crore mark worldwide. In India, on September 24 (Sunday), the film recorded “an overall 33.64 per cent Hindi Occupancy”, which dominated 42.92 per cent Tamil occupancy and 24.86 per cent Telugu occupancy.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has revealed that Jawanhas become Bollywood's fastest film to mint Rs 500 crore. The Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara film has left behind Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which achieved the feat in 28 days. Through an Instagram post, Taran Adarsh informed, “New record alert… ‘Jawan' is the fastest to enter ₹ 500 crore club…Jawan: Day 18 [today; Sunday], Gadar 2: Day 24, Pathaan: Day28, Baahubali 2 Hindi: Day 34. India business Nett BOC. Hindi version only.”

In a separate post, Taran Adarsh talked about the weekend box office collection of Jawan. He wrote, “500 not out… Jawan will cruise past ₹ 500 crore mark today [third Sunday]…SRK's second film to cross ₹ 500 crore in 2023, after Pathaan. Third Hindi film to cross ₹ 500 crore in 2023, after Pathaan and Gadar 2. [Week 3] Fri 7.10 crore, Saturday 11.50 crore. Total: ₹ 492.04 crore. Hindi. India business. Box office Note: Nett BOC. Jawan [Tamil + Telugu; Week 3] Friday 51 lacs, Saturday 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 56.21 crore. Box office.”

Jawan was released on September 7. Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of an antagonist in the film. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone are also part of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film will hit the theatres in December.