Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan And Others Attend Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Ganesh Utsav

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's house

It was a star-studded night on Sunday as some of the biggest names in the Bollywood fraternity assembled under one roof to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's house in Mumbai. The highlight of the night was however the presence of Karan Arjun co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. When Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Utsav sans his wife and kids, Salman Khan was accompanied by his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Both the stars opted for kurtas for the darshan and looked absolutely dapper.

A look at pictures from last night, featuring the two Bollywood superstars:

Besides the Khans, many others from the film fraternity visited the Chief Minister's house for Ganpati darshan. Veterans actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty were pictured seeking the blessings of Ganpati and performing aarti.

Actresses Pooja Hegde, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ameesha Patel added glamour to the party in their festive best. While Pooja Hegde and Bumi Pednekar were spotted in matching yellow sarees, Ameesha Patel kept it simple in a white ensemble.

Celebrities Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Shriya Saran were absolute couple goals as they attended the celebrations with their respective partners.

Besides film stars, television actor Rupali Ganguly or as she is often referred to as, Anupamaa, was also spotted at the Utsav with her son Rudransh.

Stars Boney Kapoor and Arjun Rampal attended the Utsav with their daughters. Boney Kapoor's plus-one was his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor while Arjun Rampal was accompanied by his daughters Myra and Mahikaa Rampal.

Legendary singers Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan also took time off their busy schedules to join in the festivities at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's house.

Done with the Ganesh darshan at the Chief Minister's house, Shah Rukh Khan also stopped for a while at the T Series office to offer his prayers to lord Ganesh. While at the office, Shah Rukh Khan was greeted by T Series head Bhushan Kumar and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan is ruling over the box office and how. As of Saturday, Day 17, Jawan had made ₹ 492 crore nett at the domestic box office. At the end of Day 18, Jawan will make Bollywood's fastest ₹ 500 crore several days earlier than Gadar 2 and Pathaan, reported Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh.

"500 not out. Jawan will cruise past ₹ 500 cr mark today (third Sunday). SRK's second film to cross ₹ 500 cr in 2023, after Pathaan. Third Hindi film to cross ₹ 500 cr in 2023, after Pathaan and Gadar 2. (Week 3) Friday 7.10 cr, Saturday 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 492.04 cr. Hindi. India biz," posted Taran Adarsh, adding a breakup of the film's regional business.

This is what Taran Adarsh posted:

500 NOT OUT… #Jawan will cruise past ₹ 500 cr mark TODAY [third Sun]…

⭐️ #SRK's second film to cross ₹ 500 cr in 2023, after #Pathaan.

⭐️ Third #Hindi film to cross ₹ 500 cr in 2023, after #Pathaan and #Gadar2.

[Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 492.04 cr. #Hindi.… pic.twitter.com/advbFupiNR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2023

Apart from SRK and Nayanthara, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It was released on September 7.