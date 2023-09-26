Jawan Box Office Report Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Has Over 1,000 Crore Reasons To Smile

SRK and Deepika in a still from Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has minted over Rs 560 crore at the domestic box office at the end of Day 19, Sacnilk reported. Monday's ticket sales brought in Rs 5.30 crore, taking the film's total collection in India to Rs 566.08 crore. The Atlee directorial has also entered the Rs 1,000 crore club (worldwide). At the global box office, the film has collected Rs 1,004.92 crore. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, which bankrolled Jawan, has shared the record figures on Instagram. “History in the maKING ft. Jawan! Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now! Watch Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” read the caption.

Taran Adarsh also shared the box office numbers of Jawan (Hindi). The trade analyst, in a post on X (formerly called Twitter), revealed that SRK's blockbuster minted Rs 32.50 crore on the third weekend, which took the collection of Jawan (Hindi) to Rs 505.94 crore. The post also carried the total collection of Tamil and Telugu versions of Jawan.

Taran Adarsh wrote, “Jawan biz at a glance…Hindi version…Week 1: Rs 347.98 crore [8 days] Week 2: Rs 125.46 crore. Weekend 3: Rs 32.50 crore. Total: Rs 505.94 crore. India biz. Nett BOC. Boxoffice….Jawan biz at a glance… Tamil + Telugu versions…Week 1: Rs 43.35 crore [8 days]. Week 2: Rs 11.60 crore. Weekend 3: Rs 2.31 crore. Total: Rs 57.26 crore. India biz. Nett BOC. Boxoffice.”

Jawan's record-breaking run at the box office continued as the film became Bollywood's quickest to cross the Rs 500-crore mark. It surpassed Gadar 2 and Pathaan by several days. While Gadar 2 achieved the feat in 24 days, Pathaan took 28 days. However, SRK's Jawan entered the Rs 500 crore club on its 18th day. In an Instagram post, Taran Adarsh wrote, “New record alert… ‘Jawan' is the fastest to enter Rs 500 crore club…Jawan: Day 18 [today; Sunday], Gadar 2: Day 24, Pathaan: Day 28, Baahubali 2 Hindi: Day 34. India business Nett BOC. Hindi version only.”

Taran Adarsh has also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will be locking horns at the box office with Prabhas in December. According to the film critic, Prabhas' Salaar is eyeing a Christmas release. “Yes, it's true… SRK vs Prabhas, Dunki vs Salaar this Christmas. The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive this Christmas [on 22 December 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 September 2023],” read Taran Adarsh's post.

It will be the “second-time” Homabale Films is clashing with SRK. “This is the second time #HombaleFilms is clashing with #SRK… In 2018 [#Christmas], it was #Zero vs #KGF [first part]. SRK had already blocked #Christmas [22 December 2023] for #Dunki… And now #Prabhas also stakes claim on 22 December 2023,” Taran Adarsh added.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu.