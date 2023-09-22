Trisha Krishnan's Cryptic Post Amid Marriage Speculation: 'Keep Calm And Stop Rumouring'

Trisha Krishnan. (Courtesy: TrishaKrishnan)

Trisha Krishnan, who is gearing up for the release of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, has dropped a cryptic message on social media. In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), the actress wrote, “Dear you know who you are and your team, keep calm and stop rumouring. Cheers!” Trisha's comment came a day after media reports claimed that the actress is planning to marry a film producer. Not to miss, to quash the wedding rumours, Trisha followed the style of Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj. FYI: He uses the line, “Keep calm and…,” to unveil posters. Meanwhile, in 2014, it was reported that Trisha had secretly got engaged to producer-businessman Varun Manian in a hush-hush ceremony. Though the actress dismissed the claims initially, a year later the two got engaged. Later, the marriage was called off.

DEAR “YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND YOUR TEAM”,

“KEEP CALM AND STOP RUMOURING”

CHEERS! — Trish (@trishtrashers) September 21, 2023

The actress has got support from fans as well. Reacting to Trisha Krishnan's tweet, a fan wrote, “Haha how many times now? This must be the 100th time you are quashing marriage rumours.”

Haha how many times now? This must be the 100th time you are quashing marriage rumours ???? — Ajay AJ (@AjayTweets07) September 21, 2023

Another person said, “What a reply! Rumour dismissed! The rumour has been spread by the PR of someone who's jealous of #Trisha's successful run and upcoming projects.”

What a reply! RUMOUR DISMISSED!????

The rumour has been spread by the PR of someone who's jealous of #Trisha's successful run and upcoming projects. #Leo — George ???????? (@georgeviews) September 21, 2023

“Best way to stop the rumours,” read a tweet.

Best way to stop the rumours — Steven Raj (@stevenrajc) September 22, 2023

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. The makers unveiled a brand new poster, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Vijay, from the film today. The text on the poster reads, "Keep calm and face the devil.”

Before this, Vijay shared the Tamil poster of Leo with the caption, "Keep calm and prepare for battle." ICYMI, check it out here:

Leo will be released on October 19. The film also stars Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin.

With Leo, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay are all set to reunite after a gap of 15 years. Previously, they have worked together in films like Ghilli and Thirupaachi. The two were last seen in the 2008 release Kuruvi.