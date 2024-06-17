Salman Khan To Team Up With Jawan Director Atlee

Images Instagrammed by Atlee, Salman Khan. (courtesy: Atlee )

After collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee is set to join forces with another Bollywood superstar for his next film.

The director is reportedly set to team up with Salman Khan, who was last seen in Tiger 3.

According to media reports, Atlee initially aimed to collaborate with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. However, after not getting the actor's approval, he pitched a new idea to Salman Khan, which the Sultan actor really liked.

It is also reported that Atlee's substantial paycheck was a concern for Geetha Arts, owned by Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind.

Atlee is currently working on the script, and the film will be announced soon under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Shooting is expected to start next year, as Salman is currently busy with Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for the Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini.

Sikandar, which has booked an Eid 2025 release date, is expected to wrap up production by March 2025.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been postponed to a Diwali release due to some remaining VFX patchwork. With Pushpa 2: The Rule shifting its release date, many Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films have now booked the August 15 release slot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)