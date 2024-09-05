Trisha Krishnan Watches First Day First Show Of Vijay's <i>GOAT</i> In Theatres

Trisha Krishnan, who has a special dance with Vijay in his latest offering The Greatest of All Time or Goat, watched the first-day first show of the film in theatres in Chennai, according to a Galatta report. Dressed in a white t-shirt and denims, Trisha smiled for the paparazzi as she entered the theatre. A video, shared by Galatta, went viral on social media. Trisha was accompanied by producer Archana Kalpathi at the theatres. Trisha and Vijay first worked together in the 2004 film Ghilli. Later, they worked in films such as Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. They were last seen in the 2023 release Leo.

In a conversation with NDTV, the director Venkat Prabhu revealed what inspired him to use the de-ageing technology. The director said, "For the first time we have used the technology of de-aging in the movie. We got to know about this technology a few years ago. It was also used in the movie Gemini Man, done by Will Smith in which they made a 50-year-old Will Smith look like a 20-year-old."

The GOAT filmmaker said, "I thought it would be good to use that technology in this film to give a new feel to the audience. Even Jawan had used this technology with young and old Shah Rukh. We were thinking how different it could be from the previous films where the same actor played the double role and father and son roles. I think we have achieved it to an extent."

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars and he wrote, "Vijay, fleshing out two distinct characters, one greying and steely, the other callow and obdurate, and both carrying scars past events, makes up for whatever the film lacks in terms of logic and flow. That is the sort of rescue act that he has pulled off so often this millennium that it has stopped surprising his critics. His fans, of course, will find no reason to feel shortchanged with what The Greatest of All Time in generous proportions."