On <i>GOAT</I> Release Day, Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee's Shout Out To Vijay

Vijay's new film GOAT (Greatest Film of All Times) released in theatres today. The high-octane action film features Vijay in double role. The film got a whole lot of love from members of the Tamil film industry, including Vijay's frequent collaborators like Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who worked with Vijay in Leo as well as the 2021 release Master, wrote in an X entry, "Wishing you the absolute best for The GOAT, Vijay. Wishing Venkat Prabhu, Archana Kalpathi and the entire cast and crew for the movie to be a raging success. From your boys Lokesh and Atlee."

Wishing you the absolute best for #TheGOAT @actorvijay na



Wishing @vp_offl, @Ags_production, @archanakalpathi and the entire cast and crew for the movie to be a raging success



From your boys @Dir_Lokesh & @Atlee_dir pic.twitter.com/99DaEk9OYn — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) September 4, 2024

Nelson Dilipkumar also wished Vijay on the release of the film and he wrote, "Wishing my dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir a massive success tmrw #GOAT and best wishes team, Venkat Prabhu Sir, Archana Kalpathi and Raja Yuvan Sir and team." The two have worked together in films like Doctor and Beast.

Atlee reacted to Lokesh Kanagaraj's post and he wrote, "Congratulations for the Blockbuster Goat. From your boys Vijay anna."

Congratulations for the Blockbuster Goat

From your boys @actorvijay Anna https://t.co/gLtUsGiDGl — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 4, 2024

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed music for multiple films of Vijay, gave a shout out to the actor on X and he wrote, "Best wishes dearest Vijay sir, Venkat Prabhu, Archana Kalpathi and Raja Yuvan and the whole team for a block o blockbuster."

Best wishes dearest @actorvijay sir @vp_offl @archanakalpathi @thisisysr

and the whole team for a block o blockbuster — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) September 4, 2024

Ahead of the film's release, director Venkat Prabhu wrote on X, "You guys don't need to watch any movie before coming for #TheGreatestOfAllTime just come and have fun! It's all yours Let's celebrate our #Thalapathy in theatres! The #GOAT is here! Another three hours to go world."

U guys don't need to watch any movie before coming for #TheGreatestOfAllTime just come and have fun!! It's all yours!!! Let's celebrate our #Thalapathy in theatres!! The #GOAT is here!!! Another three hours to go world!! pic.twitter.com/TXqM9EAIGD — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) September 4, 2024

GOAT has been directed by Venkat Prabhu and it has been produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment.