<i>Greatest Of All Time</i> Advance Booking: Vijay's Sc-Fi Thriller Crosses Rs 15-Crore Mark

South superstar Vijay's upcoming film Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT has started with a bang even before its release. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the action entertainer is scheduled to hit the screens on September 5. Ahead of its premiere, the domestic advance booking sales indicate that the movie has already minted ₹12.44 crore at 4 pm on Tuesday (September 3), as per a report by Sacnilk. With blocked seats, the total number stands at ₹15.66 crore, the report added. Touted as as a sc-fi thriller, GOAT is believed to be one of Vijay's last films before he devotes his time fully to politics. In February this year, Vijay, known as Thalapathy to his fans, announced his entry into politics with the formation of the party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Speaking about the total domestic ticket sales for Day 1, Greatest Of All Time has sold about 5.79 lakh tickets for Tamil 2D shows, approximately 7,000 for Telugu 2D shows and around 2,600 for IMAX 2D shows, taking the total pre-sale figures to roughly 5.9 lakh tickets, as per Sacnilk.

Not only in India, Greatest Of All Time's advance booking report reveals that the film is expected to have a good opening in the overseas markets as well. As per a report by Sacnilk, the movie has breached the $1 million mark in foreign soil. In the USA, advance ticket sales for the movie have reached around $300,000, the report added.

On the occasion of Vijay's 50th birthday (June 22), the makers of Greatest Of All Time unveiled the film's teaser. The actor is playing a double role in the movie. Watch it here:

Greatest Of All Time also features a cast of Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ajmal Ameer. It is backed by Kalpathi S Suresh, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Aghoram. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music.

Vijay's last film was LEO which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.