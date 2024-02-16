Prabhu Deva's Workout Inspiration Is A Chiranjeevi Song. Enough Said

Prabhu Deva shared this image. (courtesy: PrabhuDeva)

Drop everything and rush straight to Prabhu Deva's X (formerly Twitter) page. He has shared a video from his workout routine. Not just that, Prabhu Deva has also revealed the inspiration behind his gym session. No points for guessing. We are talking about megastar Chiranjeevi. In the selfie video, Prabhu Deva is seen vibing to Manmadha playing on TV. We can see Chiranjeevi grooving to the beats in his signature style. The track, from the 2003 film Tagore, has been sung by Mallikarjun and Maha Lakshmi. Mani Sharma composed the music. Along with the clip, Prabhu Babu said, “Watching Mega Mega Mega Star's Dance and Working Out. #Inspiration.”

For those who want to listen to Manmadha, we have it ready for you:

Prabhu Deva and Chiranjeevi have collaborated on multiple occasions. In 2006, Prabhu Deva was the lead in Raghava Lawrence's Style, where Chiranjeevi made a cameo appearance. The film, which centred around a talented dancer, also featured Charmme Kaur.

Prabhu Deva and Chiranjeevi have worked together in the 2007 film Shankar Dada Zindabad. Directed by Prabhu Deva, this Telugu-language comedy-drama featured Chiranjeevi in the lead role, with a guest appearance by Pawan Kalyan. Meka Srikanth, Dilip Prabhavalkar, and Sayaji Shinde were part of the project.

In 2022, Prabhu Deva choreographed the song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar featuring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in the film God Father. The track became immensely popular and garnered praise from fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, the Government of India honoured Chiranjeevi with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in the country. After receiving the honour, Chiranjeevi thanked the government, his fans and well-wishers for supporting his endeavours.

In a video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audience, my fans, my blood-brothers and blood-sisters that allow me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude the way I can though I know I can never do enough. On screen, the last 45 years of my film career, I have tried to entertain you in the best of my abilities. And off-screen, I try to help the needy by taking up relevant and social humanitarian causes from time to time."

In 2006, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, for his contributions to Indian cinema.