Ram Charan, His Wife Upasana Host Grand Party For Dad Chiranjeevi After His Padma Vibhushan Honour

Image was shared on X . (courtesy: ramcharan_loved_ones)

Days after superstar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, his son-actor Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana hosted a grand party to celebrate the veteran actor's massive feat. On Saturday night, RRR actor and his wife Upsana hosted a party at the family's farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The star-studded party was attended by the superstar's family and friends from the film fraternity. The guest list comprised of Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Brahamanandam, Thabitha Bandreddi, Suresh Babu, Mythri Naveen, and Dil Raju. Others like Niharika, Varun Tej, Allu Aravind, Sharwanand, Shankar, Sai Dharam Tej, Vamshi Paidipally were also present.

For the occasion, Chiranjeevi was dressed in a dark blue shirt, denims and shoes. Ram Charan opted for an embroidered black shirt and matching pants. Upsana was seen in a black and white top and trousers. Several videos and pictures from isndie tghe party were shared across social media. Take a look:

A few days back, Chiranjeevi shared a gratitude note on his social media. In the video message, Chiranjeevi thanked the government, his fans and well-wishers for supporting his endeavours. He can be heard saying in the video, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audience, my fans, my blood-brothers and blood-sisters that allow me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude the way I can though I know I can never do enough. On screen, the last 45 years of my film career, I have tried to entertain you in the best of my abilities. And off-screen, I try to help the needy by taking up relevant and social humanitarian causes from time to time." Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian honour in India.

In 2006, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, for his contributions to Indian cinema. Chiranjeevi won the Andhra Pradesh state's highest film award, the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, three Nandi Awards, and nine Filmfare Awards South including the Lifetime Achievement Award.