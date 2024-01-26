To Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi, Congratulations From Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Rajamouli

Image instagrammed by Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi. (courtesy: AlluArjun)

South superstar NTR Jr and the RRR director SS Rajamouli on Friday extended heartfelt wishes to actor Chiranjeevi on being awarded the Padma Vibhushan - the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

NTR Jr took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and @KChiruTweets Garu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan! Also, congratulations to all the recipients of Padma Awards. May your remarkable achievement inspire generations to come..."

Director SS Rajamouli wrote on X, "From nowhere, a boy who laid the first stone for Punadhirallu to becoming the recipient of the second-highest civilian award in India... Your journey inspires generations Chiranjeevi Garu. Congratulations on receiving the Padma Vibhushan. @KChiruTweets"

Apart from them, South superstar actor Allu Arjun wrote on X, "Congratulations to our megastar @KChiruTweets garu for the prestigious honour of Padma Vibhushan . What an honour for the family , fans & telugu people . I feel so elated & honoured by this achievement . Thank you for making us all soo proud."

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the actor and dancer Vyajayantimala Bali, and dancer Padma Subrahmanyam will also be conferred with Padma Vibhushan--the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Thursday evening.

Expressing his excitement, Chiranjeevi said in a video, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough."

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as Vijetha, Indra, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., and most recently he was seen in Bholaa Shankar.

