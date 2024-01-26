Chiranjeevi 'Impeccable Citizen Of Great Nation': Ram Charan, Upasana On Padma Honour

Chiranjeevi shared this image. (courtesy: Chiranjeevi)

RRR actor Ram Charan on Friday extended heartfelt wishes to his father and south superstar Chiranjeevi on being awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

Taking to his official handle on X, Ram Charan wrote, "Congratulations @KChiruTweets on the prestigious 'Padma Vibhushan'! Your contribution to Indian cinema and society at large has played an instrumental role in shaping me and inspiring countless fans. You are an impeccable citizen of this great nation.. Immense gratitude to Government of India & @narendramodi Ji for this honour and recognition. A big shout-out to all fans & well-wishers for their support. Here's to your well-deserved honour #Megastar #PadmaVibhushan #PadmaVibhushanChiranjeevi."

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela also wished her father-in-law on X, posting, "Congratulations dearest Mamaya."

Apart from Chiranjeevi, actor-danceuse Vyajayantimala Bali and dancer Padma Subrahmanyam will also be conferred with the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Thursday evening.

Expressing his delight at being named the recipient of the top national honour, Chiranjeevi said, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough."

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films.

He is known for his movies such as Vijetha, Indra, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., and most recently he was seen in Bholaa Shankar.

