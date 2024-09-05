Shah Rukh Khan Beats Virat Kohli As The Top Tax-Paying Indian Celebrity. Details Here

Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the highest taxpayer among all the Indian celebrities in 2024, per Fortune India report. Shah Rukh paid a tax of Rs 92 crore, followed by Tamil superstar Vijay who paid Rs 80 crore as tax. Salman Khan also featured in the list as he paid Rs 75 crore. The list also featured names like Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 71 crore), Ajay Devgn (Rs 42 crore), Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 36 crore), Hrithik Roshan (Rs 28 crore), Kapil Sharma (Rs 26 crore), Kareena Kapoor (Rs 20 crore) and Shahid Kapoor (Rs 14 crore) from the world of entertainment.

"Shah Rukh Khan tops the list of celebrity taxpayers in FY24 while Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay moves ahead of the likes of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli to emerge second (Advance Tax payment, FY24)," Fortune India said.

Actors Mohan Lal and Allu Arjun both paid advance taxes of Rs 14 crore each and Kiara Advani (Rs 12 crore). Both Katrina Kaif and Pankaj Tripathi paid Rs 11 crore advance tax, while Aamir Khan paid Rs 10 crore in FY24.

From the world of cricket, M S Dhoni paid Rs 38 crore, while legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly paid Rs 28 crore and Rs 23 crore, respectively, according to Fortune India list. Virat Kohli paid Rs 66 crore in advance tax in 2023-24 fiscal, making him the highest taxpayer among cricketers in the country.

Shah Rukh Khan featured on the list of richest Indians released by Hurun. According to the Hurun India Rich List, SRK's wealth is estimated at Rs 7,300 crore. His production house Red Chillies Entertainment, co-owned by wife Gauri, and his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Juhi Chawla, are among the major contributing factors to his whopping wealth. Shah Rukh Khan also happens to be a regular on the Forbes highest-paid actors' list. Additionally, the actor made a comeback with a bang with three releases last year.