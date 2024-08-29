Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan And Other Celebs Feature On 2024 Hurun India Rich List

The 2024 Hurun India Rich List is out and features several celebrities including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan among others. Released on Thursday, the Hurun India Rich List is an annual ranking compiled by the Hurun Report, which tracks and evaluates the wealth of India's richest individuals and families. It provides a snapshot of the economic landscape and the success stories of those who have amassed significant wealth across various industries. Shah Rukh Khan has made an impressive debut on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, amassing a wealth of Rs 7,300 crore at the age of 58.

As the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the reigning champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the head of his film production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, SRK has established himself as a formidable figure in both sports and entertainment. He boasts 44.1 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 47.4 million on Instagram, making him one of the most followed members on the list.

Shah Rukh Khan's recent cinematic achievements have played a crucial role in his financial standing. After a four-year hiatus, he made a spectacular comeback with the film Pathaan, which earned Rs 543.09 crore domestically and Rs 1,055 crore globally. His subsequent release, Jawan, outperformed its predecessor, grossing Rs 640.25 crore in India and Rs 1,160 crore worldwide. The film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also contributed to his success, with earnings of Rs 227 crore in India and Rs 454 crore globally.

Following SRK on the list is actress Juhi Chawla and her family, who have accumulated a wealth of Rs 4,600 crore. The actress, who co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders with SRK, holds the second position among Bollywood stars. In third place is actor Hrithik Roshan, with a fortune of Rs 2,000 crore. His wealth is bolstered by his successful athleisure brand, HRX, and he ranks second in terms of social media followings with 32.3 million followers on X.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, occupies the fourth position on the list with a wealth of Rs 1,600 crore, largely derived from their diverse investments. The actor was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Karan Johar, the multifaceted host, actor, producer and director of Dharma Productions, secures the fifth spot with a net worth of Rs 1,400 crore.

On the work front, Karan Johar's film Kill, released in July, was well received from fans and critic alike. He also announced Dhadak 2 last month. The film is backed by Karan Johar, Umesh KR Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa and Somen Mishra under the banners of Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures. Dhadak 2 is based on the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, which featured Kayal Anandhi and Kathir in lead roles.

Now, he is all set to produce Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. He will also produce an untitled project with Kartik Aaryan.