Throwback To The Time Yash Chopra Schooled Shah Rukh Khan: "I Called You Angrily And Told You..."

It's not throwback Thursday yet but the we decided to take a trip down the memory lane. An old video of legendary director Yash Chopra talking to Shah Rukh Khan is going viral again. In the old video clip, Yash Chopra is seen schooling SRK. Yash Chopra had directed Shah Rukh in movies like Darr, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara. Yash Chopra died on 21 October 2012. In the video, the filmmaker is seen telling SRK, "You are one actor whom I have met in 20 years, who has never asked me about the story of any of my films. You have always said, Adi has written, you are directing? I'll do. You never asked me about how much money am I going to give you for the film." Check out the video here.

In the throwback video, Yash Chopra says to SRK, "You have never taken a penny from me during the production of any of my films. Whatever I gave you in the last week before the film's release, you would call me and say, 'I think you have given a little bit more to me.' I remember we were making a film, and I called you angrily and told you that, 'I'm about to start the film, why are you missing in action? I understand you must be busy but we should meet once before the film goes on floor."

SRK had worked in Yash Chopra's last film as a director, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Yash Chopra says in the video, "SRK then said, Let's settle this once and for all. Why shall I meet you? I won't listen to the story from you, whatever money you would give to me, I'll accept. Both of us have an understanding, and once I start working on your film, I won't work on any other film until your film is completed."