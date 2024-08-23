IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar To Host The Award Night

The 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards just got bigger and better. How you ask? Well, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are all set to host the award night that will take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, reported news agency ANI. Shah Rukh Khan, who will be hosting 24th edition of the IIFA Festival in a statement shared by IIFA team, said, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September", ANI report stated.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar said this about his hosting gig, "For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA's advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema. His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family's deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It's an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase this September 27th-29th, alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan."

Shahid Kapoor will be performing at the IIFA this year. The line-up of events will begin with IIFA Utsavam, an event celebrating the best of South Indian cinema on September 27, which will be followed by the main IIFA Awards on September 28. The final-leg of celebrations will include IIFA Rocks, scheduled to take place on September 29.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's friendship goes back a long time. They worked together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. KJo has directed Shah Rukh in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. FYI, Karan Johar was Shah Rukh's co-star in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

(With inputs from ANI)