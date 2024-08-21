Karan Johar On Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's <i>Stree 2</i>: "I Am Deeply Inspired"

The Stree 2 celebrity fan club just got bigger. Karan Johar shared an extensive note praising the film. He began the post with these words, "The juggernaut mega blockbuster success of Stree 2 is not just a celebration for Maddock Films but must be viewed as celebration of Hindi cinema and Indian mainstream cinema... in the past few years Hindi cinema has been under scrutiny for combatting box office challenges... The post pandemic audience has been evolving and many times difficult to assess."

Karan Johar added how the film has managed to connect with the audience and he wrote, "But the mega success of Stree 2 has not only validated the strength of a solid storytelling and rooted content but also affirmed that humongous conviction, bravado and focus on concept, story and a deep rooted connect with an audience will pay rich dividends at the ticket window."

"The success also affirms that movies are all about the content creators," KJo wrote, adding, "Stree 2 is all about Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik and Jio Studios and the writing team Niren Bhatt... their belief, talent and strategy has resulted in possibly one of the biggest success stories ever."

Karan Johar added that he is "deeply inspired" after watching Stree 2. He signed off with these words, "Hindi cinema celebrates Stree 2 today and as a producer and story teller I am deeply inspired! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkujmmar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Sachin-Jigar, Aparshakti Khurana.... Dinoo! Special huge hug to you."

Read Karan Johar's post here:

Stree 2 opened to largely positive reviews. The film has been equally adept at impressing the audiences. The film has managed to cross the Rs 250 crore mark within six days of its release.