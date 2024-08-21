Kriti Sanon And Tamannaah Dance Their Hearts Out At Shraddha Kapoor's <i>Stree 2</i> Success Bash

The Stree 2 success bash was a night to remember. A party celebrating the success of the film was hosted in Mumbai a few days ago. Now, a new video from the party has surfaced and it features Shraddha Kapoor sharing the dance floor with Kriti Sanon and Tamannaah. The trio can be seen grooving to the song Aaj Ki Raat from the film. The aforementioned Stree 2 song has been picturised on Tamannaah. Needless to say, the video is crazy viral. Check out the viral video here:

Because just one post is not enough to showcase how much fun Shraddha Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee had at the film's success party.

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also shared some inside photos from the Stree 2 success party and she wrote, "Stepped out to celebrate the success of Stree 2 let's cheer them on! Hugest congratulations to team Stree 2."

The film has been ruling the box office and how. On day 6, the film, directed by Amar Kaushik, collected Rs 25 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. In total, the movie has earned Rs 254.55 crore so far. Talk about a stellar box office performance.

In addition to Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Varun Dhawan makes a cameo appearance in the film. The movie has been jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under Maddock Films and Jio Studios.