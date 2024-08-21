<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Mark

Stree 2 is smashing box office records and how. The horror-comedy has now crossed the ₹ 250 crore-mark. On day 6, the film, directed by Amar Kaushik, collected ₹25 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. In total, the movie has earned ₹ 254.55 crore so far. Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the project is the second instalment of the Stree franchise. The first film was released in 2018. The series is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also features Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. Released on August 15, Stree 2 clashed at the box office with John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa, and Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's Khel Khel Mein. In terms of collections, Stree 2 is performing significantly better than its competitors.

On Tuesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the day 5 box office collections of Stree 2. He wrote, “Stree 2 continues its triumphant run, remaining UNSHAKABLE at the box office... Displays spectacular hold on a partial holiday [Day 5; Raksha Bandhan], following a glorious 4-day extended weekend. Stree 2 has already crossed the lifetime business of Fighter and is on track to surpass the lifetime business of Kalki 2898AD [#Hindi version] in Week 1 itself, thus emerging as the Highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.”

He continued, “It's a bit early to estimate the lifetime business of Stree 2, given its exceptional trending... With no signs of slowing down, ₹ 400 cr is well within reach and even ₹ 500 crore cannot be ruled out. [Week 1] Wed previews ₹ 9.40 crore, Thu ₹ 55.40 crore, Fri ₹ 35.30 crore, Sat ₹ 45.70 crore, Sun ₹ 58.20 crore, Monday ₹ 38.40 crore. Total: ₹ 242.40 crore. India business. Box office.”

#Stree2 continues its triumphant run, remaining UNSHAKABLE at the #BO... Displays spectacular hold on a partial holiday [Day 5; #RakshaBandhan], following a glorious 4-day *extended* weekend.#Stree2 has already crossed the *lifetime biz* of #Fighter and is on track to surpass… pic.twitter.com/aHpcVKo6xc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2024

Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in important roles. Varun Dhawan gives a guest appearance in the film. The movie has been jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under Maddock Films and Jio Studios.