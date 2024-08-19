Varun Dhawan's Unexpected Reply To Shraddha Kapoor's Proposal: "I Don't Like Girls"

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are one of the best onscreen couples in the Hindi film industry. They share a good camaraderie offscreen as well. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she proposed to Varun Dhawan when she was just 8 on the podcast show with Shubankar Mishra. Shraddha recalled, "Bohot purani kahani hai. Logo ko pata hai ye. Varun ne mera proposal reject kiya tha. It is very funny. Hum humare dads ke shoot pe gaye the. Mujhe bachpan me Varun pe chhota sa crush tha. (It's an old story that a lot of people already know about. Varun rejected my proposal. It's a funny story. We had joined our dad during one of their shoots. As a kid, I had a small crush on Varun)."

Shraddha Kapoor continued, "Hum mountain top pe gaye, waha pe khelte khelte gaye. Maine bola, 'Main ek baat bolungi Varun, main ulta bolungi to aap uska meaning samajh jaana.' Maine bola, 'You love I.' Usne bola, 'Mujhe ladkiyan pasand nahi hain.' Aur wo bhaag ke chala gaya fir (While we were playing, we reached the top of a mountain. I said, 'Varun, I will say something in a reverse order and you'll have to figure it out.' So I said, 'You love I.' He replied, 'I don't like girls.' Then he ran away)."

Varun Dhawan made an extended cameo in Shraddha Kapoor's latest release Stree 2. Varun, who played the titular character in the film Bhediya, appeared as his character in Stree 2 as a part of the horror comedy universe. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor earlier acted in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, both directed by Remo D'Souza.