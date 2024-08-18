<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Is A few Crores Away From 150

Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in titular roles, earned Rs 44.00 crore at the Indian box office, reported Sacnilk.com. The film, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi, enjoyed a strong start. Special opening premieres held on Wednesday brought in Rs 8.5 crore, setting the stage for a successful opening day where the film grossed Rs 76.5 crore. On its second day, Stree 2 maintained its momentum, adding Rs 30 crore to its earnings, as per Sacnilk. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film features Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprising their roles from the original. Stree 2 follows the story of how the sinister Sarkata now haunts the people of Chanderi, who turn to Stree for help once more. The film also includes several surprise star cameos including Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan.

Stree 2 faced competition from John Abraham's Vedaa and the Akshay Kumar's film Khel Khel Mein. Despite also being released in Tamil and Telugu, Vedaa managed to collect only Rs 6.52 crore across India, while Khel Khel Mein garnered just Rs 5 crore.

For the unversed, Stree 2 is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which began with Stree in 2018 and includes films like Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. Released earlier this year with minimal promotion, Munjya earned Rs 107.48 crore during its theatrical run, making it the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after Fighter (Rs 199.45 crore) and Shaitaan (Rs 149.49 crore).