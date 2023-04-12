Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan Lead Celeb Roll Call At Jio Studios Event

Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti-Nupur Sanon were pictured at an event in Mumbai.

The Mumbai is glowing right now as celebs have gathered at Jio World Convention Centre to attend a special event organized by Jio Studios. Many celebs, including Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Anil Kapoor were spotted at the venue. Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia's plus ones were their husband Aditya Dhar and Angad Bedi, respectively. Kriti arrived with her sister Nupur Sanon, and they both looked just stunning.

Aamir Khan arrived with his daughter Ira, while Hrithik Roshan was pictured with his cousins Pashmina and Eshaan Roshan.

The red-carpet event also witnessed a mini Dhoom 2 reunion as Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan posed together for the shutterbugs. Abhishek looked dapper in a blue pant-suit set with yellow framed glasses, while Hrithik looked handsome in a grey and black ensemble.

The red carpet event also witnessed two obedient students, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff, happily posing for the camera. They both have starred in the Student Of The Year series. Both looked dashing in black pant-suit sets.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar looked adorable in white and black shades, while Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi opted for a yellow and black ensemble.

The Sanon sisters Kriti and Nupur added bling to their outfits at a special event.

The team of Stree - Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Dinesh Vijan - happily posed for the shutterbugs. The Jio Studios is expected to announce the sequel at the grand event.



Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy and Rakul Preet Singh opted for black ensembles for the event, while Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Radhika Madan added colours to their outfits.

Shanaya Kapoor and Divyanka Tripathi added a dash of blue and pink to the event with their outfits.



R Mahadevan, Arshad Warsi, Shahid Kapoor and Suniel Grover happily posed for the shutterbugs at the event.



Veteran stars Nana Patekar, Mithun Chakraborty and Anil Kapoor posed in style for the cameras.

Jio Studios, the production house, will announce its upcoming lineup of web series and films at the grand event.



