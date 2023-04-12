Yami Gautam Was Once 'Advised To Get A Nose Job.' She's Glad She Didn't

Image for shared by Yami Gautam. (courtesy: yamigautam)

Actor Yami Gautam has often stunned her fans with her acting prowess. Her latest releases Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Lost catered to the likes of the audience apart from being critically acclaimed. However, in a recent interview with indianexpress.com, the Vicky Donor actress revealed an incident from the past, where she was asked to go under the knife. Talking to indianexpress.com, Yami Gautam revealed that earlier in her career, she was asked to get a nose job but is glad that she didn't follow through with the advice. “I was advised to get a nose job! There is so much advice floating around (this was one of them). What is people's obsession with others' faces?! There are girls, people who take it seriously. I feel very bad because you have to look at yourself every day and work. Sometimes if some things go wrong….," Yami Gautam explained.

Asserting that it is a personal choice, Yami addressed the issue of being told by some in the film fraternity to go under a physical transformation to "get cast" or "look better". "I mean, it is a personal choice, to each his own, I am no one to comment on anybody else. But I feel it is not right if you want to do something, that should be your choice. It shouldn't be coming from anyone, that, ‘Oh, this is what you need to do so then you will get cast or look better.' I don't agree with all those things," the actress concluded.

Yami Gautam's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which was released last month on Netflix, opened to middling reviews. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee had this to say about Yami Gautam's performance. "Yami Gautam Dhar's character is more sharply etched and, therefore, has a far greater range. That stands the actress in good stead. She is the one who powers the film along especially when the ride turns somewhat bumpy," he noted.

Last month, Yami Gautam also celebrated her husband and director Aditya Dhar's birthday with this adorable post. Sharing a cute picture of the director and herself, Yami captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my (with a bunch of emoticons denoting, universe, sun, moon, star, heart)". In the picture, we see the happy couple twinning in black while they flash a wide smile at the camera. Aditya, however, had the most hilarious reply to the post. Sharing it on his Instagram story, the director wrote, "Thank you my Yami. Ab main jaaon bartan done(Now can I go; the dishes are done)".

On the work front, Yami Gautam's last few films included Dasvi, Lost, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. She will be next seen in OMG 2 - Oh My God! 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil.