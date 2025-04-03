US Influencer Leaves "Miserable" Marriage After Rs 9 Lakh Nose Job Boosts Her Confidence

Devyn Aiken, a 30-year-old from Philadelphia, had a rhinoplasty costing Rs 9.1 lakh ($11,000) in November to tackle her "biggest insecurity." This surgery increased her confidence and marked a pivotal moment, enabling her to end a seven-year unhappy marriage, the New York Post reported.

"I feel incredibly sexy," Ms Aiken told The Post. "My new nose gave me the push I needed to finally choose myself and walk away from a marriage that made me miserable."

The decision to undergo rhinoplasty was life-changing. Just weeks after the surgery, she filed for divorce in December. A video documenting her transformation has since amassed over 4.5 million views on TikTok, with users praising her striking new look.

"I wake up feeling so much happier," she said, describing the "glow-up" that came with both the surgery and her newfound independence. "I get to spend the rest of my life feeling this way."

Ms Aiken's journey reflects broader trends. Research shows that 82% of divorced individuals experience a renewed sense of confidence and inner peace after ending their marriages. Many, like Aiken, also embrace makeovers as a symbol of their fresh start.

Growing up, Ms Aiken endured relentless bullying over her prominent nose, with classmates cruelly calling her "witch," "toucan," and "Pinocchio." Struggling with self-esteem, she settled into a marriage at 23 without truly understanding her partner.

"We got married too soon and didn't really know each other," she admitted. Though her ex-husband loved her natural features, their relationship was filled with arguments, and they often felt out of sync.

Her turning point came when she decided to have surgery with Philadelphia-based plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Ginsburg. The nearly six-hour procedure marked the beginning of a new chapter.

"It changed everything," Ms Aiken said. "During my recovery, I had time to reflect, and I realized- I need to go through with this divorce so I can move forward."

Now, she's embracing life with confidence. "I'm dating, exclusively dating, and having so much fun," she shared.

Ms Aiken has also found a supportive online community, with many comparing her new look to celebrities like Bella Hadid and Celine Dion. She hopes her transformation-inside and out-inspires others to take control of their happiness.