On Yami Gautam's 34th Birthday, Husband Aditya Dhar's Adorable Wish For His 'Biggest Cheerleader'

Aditya Dhar shared this picture. (courtesy: adityadharfilms)

Yami Gautam is celebrating her 34th birthday today, and on this occasion, she has received an adorable wish from her husband, Aditya Dhar. The filmmaker shared happy pictures of the actress and wrote a sweet note calling the actress his "biggest cheerleader." He wrote, "To my biggest cheerleader. On your special day, here's sending you all my love, luck, hugs and kisses. Happy birthday Yami, you are my ultimate Koshur Koor! (Kashmiri Girl)." In the images, Yami looks pretty in a traditional brown outfit paired with hoop earrings.

Soon after Aditya Dhar shared the post, Yami Gautam's sister Surilie dropped heart and love-struck emoticons.

Here have a look:

On the occasion of her birthday, Yami Gautam shared the first look of her upcoming film Lost and wrote, "On my big day, sharing this special announcement with all of you...The journey begins soon!" The movie will release on Zee5.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar fell in love on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal. After dating for a while, they got married in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh last year on June 4. This year, the couple marked their first wedding anniversary and shared an adorable video with a similar caption on their respective Instagram handles. "For all you do, for who you are, I will be forever grateful you are in my life. Happy 1st Anniversary," the caption read.

On Diwali, Aditya Dhar shared an adorable picture of him with Yami Gautam and wrote, "Happy Diwali!! Love, Laughter and Happiness for all!"

Here have a look:



On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Dasvi. Next, she will be seen in Lost, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and OMG 2 - Oh My God! 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil.