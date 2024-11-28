On Yami Gautam's 35th Birthday, Husband Aditya Dhar Shares A Pic Of Her With Son Vedavid

Yami Gautam received an adorable wish from husband Aditya Dhar on her 35th birthday. Aditya Dhar shared a sun-kissed picture of the Vicky Donar actress. In another click, Yami can be seen in her goofy mode. The third (and the best picture of the lot) features Yami holding her son Vedavid on her lap. While Yami can be seen laughing her heart out, Vedavid's face is hidden from the camera. The caption read, "Happy Birthday to my better half!! Love You Vedu ki Mummy!" Take a look:

On their wedding anniversary (earlier this year), Yami Gautam shared pictures with husband and wrote, "Happiest 3. And quite literally now. HappyAnniversarytoUs" Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar also shared a post wishing his better half happy anniversary. Aditya Dhar shared a solo picture of Yami and a few pictures of them together. In the caption, he wrote, "Dearest Yami, You were, are, and always will be the most beautiful woman in the world for me! Happy Anniversary my Love!" Take a look:

The couple announced the baby's arrival in May sharing a joint post. The couple shared a picture of Lord Krishna holding a baby boy on their respective feeds. The text on the picture read, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. Please shower him with all your kind blessing and love. Warm regards Yami & Aditya."

Yami Gautam is popular for movies like Vicky Donor, Bala, Badlapur, and OMG 2. Aditya Dhar directed Uri-The Surgical Strike which emerged as one of the big hits at the box office. Yami and Aditya reportedly fell in love during the shoot of the film. However, the couple kept their relationship under wraps till their marriage.