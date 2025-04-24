"<i>Unhe Kashmir Chahiye, Humein...</i>": <i>Uri</i> Director Aditya Dhar On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Aditya Dhar has reacted strongly against the terror attack that shook Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22. The 42-year-old, on Wednesday, expressed his outrage on the matter by sharing a note on his Instagram Stories.

The filmmaker has picked a dialogue from his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike to express his sentiments. It read, "Unhe Kashmir chahiye, humein unka sar (They want Kashmir, we want their heads.)"

In the film, Vicky Kaushal's Major Vihaan Singh Shergill boosted the spirit of his men by delivering some powerful lines before they went for a covert operation. Remember when Vihaan asked, “How's The Josh?” His team replied, “High sir.”

Aditya Dhar's wife, actress Yami Gautam, said she was “heartbroken” after learning about the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack.

Vicky Kaushal also shared a note, on Instagram, expressing his pain and sorrow

He said, “Can't imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers. Hope the culprits behind this heinous act are brought to justice."

Vicky Kaushal's wife, actress Katrina Kaif, said that she was left “heartbroken by the horrific attack in Pahalgam.”

She added, “Unsuspecting and innocent tourists and civilians whose lives have been tragically taken.”

Katrina Kaif continued, “Deepest condolences to the families of the victims during this unimaginable time. Praying for strength and peace for all the families who have lost loved ones. May justice be served.”

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at tourists in Kashmir's Baisaran valley, killing 26 people. The attack happened at around 3 PM. An Intelligence Bureau personnel and an Indian Navy officer died in the attack.