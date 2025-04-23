Pahalgam Terror Attack: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif And Others Condemn - "Grief And The Unbearable Weight Of It"

Indian celebrities across industries, regions and languages have strongly reacted to the henious attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, leaving 26 civilians dead. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Javed Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal condemned the attack and expressed their condolences for the bereaved families.

Alia Bhatt wrote on her Instagram feed: "The news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking. Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just.... living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief. And the unbearable weight of it."

"Every time something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity. May those souls rest in peace. And may those left behind find strength somehow - though I don't know how we even begin to ask that of them."

Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Heartfelt prayers and condolences to their families. This is a henious attack that will never be forgotten.

Joining the bandwagon are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. "Heartbroken by the horrific attack in Pahalgam. Unsuspecting and innocent tourists and civilians whose lives have been tragically taken," wrote Katrina Kaif.

"Deepest condolences to the families of the victims during this unimaginable time. Praying for strength and peace for all the families who have lost loved ones. May justice be served," added the actress.

Vicky Kaushal, who acted in the blockbuster Uri, based on the 2016 Uri attack, wrote, "Can't imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers. Hope the culprits behind this henious act are brought to justice."

"Come what may, what ever the cost, what ever the repercussions, the terrorists of Pahalgaon can not be allowed to get away. These mass murderers have to pay with their lives for their inhuman deeds," Javed Akhtar wrote on his X.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "At a loss for words. Shocked and heart broken for the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terrorist attack."

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran, a popular meadow near the resort town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir around 3 PM on Tuesday. An Indian Navy officer and an Intelligence Bureau personnel were also killed in the attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

A massive manhunt has been launched. Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police have cordoned off the area. Helicopters were deployed to evacuate the injured from the inaccessible meadow. Locals helped in transporting the wounded on ponies down the rugged terrain to Pahalgam.

