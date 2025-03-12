Yami Gautam Shares Birthday Post For Aditya Dhar: "Best Husband And Bestest Papa"

On Aditya Dhar's 42nd birthday today, his actress-wife Yami Gautam penned down a beautiful note for him.

Yami took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures. The first was of the couple smiling as they looked at the camera. The second was of the two praying at a temple.

“Happy happy birthday to my (heart emojis),” she wrote in the caption.

Yami talked about his upcoming film Dhurandhar and wrote, “Waiting for the world to experience the magic you are about to spell on the big screen!!!"

Expressing her love for Aditya, Yami concluded, “To the man with the biggest heart, genius of a mind, best husband & bestest papa!!!! Happy birthday, Aditya.”

Yami and Aditya's love story began during the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, where she played the role of Jasmine d' Almeida. The two got married in 2021. On 10 May 2024, the couple had their first child, a boy named Vedavid.

It was during the trailer launch of their film Article 370, when Aditya and Yami announced that they are set to welcome their first baby. Yami also flaunted her baby bump for the first time during the event.

Talking about Dhurandhar, actor Ranveer Singh will portray Ajit Doval, India's top spy, who goes undercover in enemy territory to prevent a major crisis. The star-studded cast includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Yami was last seen on the screen with Pratik Gandhi in Dhoom Dhaam. In a conversation with IANS, the actress opened up about her decision to turn down a big-budget film.

Asked if she had ever turned down a major film for lack of a compelling script, Yami confirmed, “Yes.”

However, she chose not to reveal the title of the project she had turned down.

Reflecting on her decision-making process, Yami shared, “Every decision is a conscious one. Both personally and professionally, I value the time I get to spend on projects that truly resonate with me.”

Gautam reiterated that it's not about the scale of the film but about the work itself.

