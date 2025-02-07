Yami Gautam On Revealing Son Vedavid's Face In Public: "You Won't See Him"

In a world of paparazzi and social media, Yami Gautam and husband Aditya Dhar have decided to keep their son away from the flashlights. Yami Gautam, who is promoting her Netflix film Dhoom Dhaam, said she wants her child to enjoy his "childhood."

In an interview with News 18, Yami Gautam said, "You won't see him. I mean, that's a very personal choice which Aditya and I have taken. I think a child deserves a childhood which every other child needs to have. It has a psychological impact and we want him to just enjoy this life, to enjoy this blessing," she added.

On Yami's 35th birthday, Aditya Dhar shared a picture of the new mother with her child. It features Yami holding her son Vedavid on her lap. While Yami can be seen laughing her heart out, Vedavid's face is hidden from the camera. The caption read, "Happy Birthday to my better half!! Love You Vedu ki Mummy!" Take a look:

The couple announced the baby's arrival in May (2024) sharing a joint post. The couple shared a picture of Lord Krishna holding a baby boy on their respective feeds. The text on the picture read, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. Please shower him with all your kind blessing and love. Warm regards Yami & Aditya."

Yami Gautam is popular for movies like Vicky Donor, Bala, Badlapur, and OMG 2. Aditya Dhar directed Uri-The Surgical Strike which emerged as one of the big hits at the box office. Yami and Aditya reportedly fell in love during the shoot of the film. However, the couple kept their relationship under wraps till their marriage.