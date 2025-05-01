<i>Chhaava</i> Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh And Wife Ruchira Singh Announce Pregnancy

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Viineet Kumar Siingh and Ruchira Singh are expecting their first child. The actor shared joyful photos announcing their upcoming parenthood. Viineet expressed excitement about this special phase of their lives.

Chhaava actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and Ruchira Singh are set to welcome parenthood. The actor, on Thursday, shared some heartwarming pictures featuring himself and Ruchira. They are seen adorably posing for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Vineet Kumar Singh wrote, "New Life & Blessings! From the universe, with love... Baby arriving soon!! Namaste, little one!! We are ready to welcome you."

Viineet Kumar is trying to balance between his personal and professional lives. Speaking to Hindustan Times about parenthood, he said, "This phase is incredibly special for both of us. We're overjoyed and can't wait to welcome our baby. Everything feels new, and I want to be present for every moment."

He added, "I try my best to take care of Ruchira. I wrap up work as quickly as I can and rush home. I've figured out my schedule, so I can accompany her for doctor's visits. I'm planning to take paternity leave once the baby arrives in July."

Viineet Kumar Siingh had back-to-back releases in 2025. He was last seen in Sunny Deol's Jaat. Crediting his success to baby's luck, Viineet Kumar Singh said, "I used to hear about such things and now I have seen it happen. Within four months, four movies featuring me have released- that too theatrically- Match Fixing, Chhaava, Superboys of Malegaon and Jaat! I don't have a say on when a film releases and to have back-to-back releases is amazing. 2025 has been a blockbuster year for me! Bahut khoobsurat hai."

Viineet Kumar Siingh shot to fame with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. In the 2018 film Mukkabaaz, Viineet Kumar Singh proved his acting mettle and received praise.