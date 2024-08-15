Spolier Alert: Akshay Kumar's Cameo In <i>Stree 2</i>. "He is the Thanos Of The Horror Comedy Universe," Say Fans

Akshay Kumar, who had an Independence Day release Khel Khel Mein, delighted fans with his surprise cameo in Stree 2. Stree 2, the sequel of the 2018 hit film Stree, hit the theatres today as well. It's no longer a secret that Varun Dhawan, who appeared in Bhediya, had a cameo in the film as Stree is the pioneer film of the horror comedy universe. But Akshay Kumar's cameo set the Internet abuzz as fans shared their views on X (Twitter). Let's have a quick look at the X posts here:

A user wrote, "He is the Thanos of the horror comedy universe." For those who don't know, Thanos is the villain in the Marvel universe." Seems, Akshay Kumar plays a villain in the horror comedy universe.

End Credit Scene 😱😱...

"AKSHAY KUMAR TO BE THANOS OF HORROR UNIVERSE"💥💥💥

FUCKKKKKKK BC MASSSS🔥🔥#Stree2SarkateKaAatank #AkshayKumar𓃵

Another user wrote, "The KING Akshay Kumar in #Stree2Review & enter Horror Universe."

A fan wrote, "I think #AkshayKumar deserves credit for the movie #Stree2.His role in the movie is stronger and more entertaining than in #KhelKhelMain finally, Akshay Kumar will get a hit. and I hope it joins the 300 crore club."#Stree2Review."

I think #AkshayKumar deserves credit for the movie #Stree2.His role in the movie is stronger and more entertaining than in #KhelKhelMain finally, Akshay Kumar will get a hit. and I hope it joins the 300 crore club."#Stree2Review

Another fan wrote, "SHAHENSHAH o ka SHAHENSHAH The King re-enters in the Horror Genre. The KING Akshay Kumar in #Stree2Review & enter Horror Universe." Take a look:

SHAHENSHAH o ka SHAHENSHAH 💥

The King re-enters in the Horror Genre 🔥

SHAHENSHAH o ka SHAHENSHAH 💥

The King re-enters in the Horror Genre 🔥

The KING Akshay Kumar in #Stree2Review & enter Horror Universe.#AkshayKumar #shrddhakapoor #viralpost

Meanwhile, Stree 2 opened to mixed reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Stree 2 is laugh-out-loud hilarious all right but the film gets stuck in a loop that is perfectly summed up in an overstretched and predictable climactic battle in which Vicky and the girl he is enamoured of but knows nothing about face step into the cave where the monster, evil incarnate, hides."