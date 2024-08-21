Did You Know: <i>Stree 2's</i> Sarkata AKA Sunil Kumar Is A Constable In Jammu and Kashmir Police?

Stree 2 is hitting all the right notes with movie buffs. Be it taking the box office by storm or Varun Dhawan's guest appearance, the movie is a clear winner. While Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are shining in their roles, the villainous Sarkata, played by Sunil Kumar, is also wowing fans. But did you know who this 7 feet 6-inch tall man is? According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Sunil Kumar is a constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police and a wrestler. He secured his police job through the sports quota, having been a handball and volleyball player. Sunil also participated in a WWE tryout in 2019. Known as "The Great Khali of Jammu," despite being taller than Khali (who is 7 feet 1 inch tall), Sunil's ring name is "The Great Angaar."

Now the question is, who came across Sunil Kumar? Director Amar Kaushik shared that it was the casting team. “The casting team found him. We wanted a man with such a height and he fit the bill. We used his body shots while the face of Sarkata was generated through CGI,” he was quoted as saying.

In addition to Sunil Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

Stree 2 narrates the story of how Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends try to save the town of Chanderi from a headless creature known as Sarkata (Sunil Kumar). Stree 2 is the sequel to Stree, and marks the fifth instalment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. In addition to the Stree series, the universe includes Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. Stree 2 has been collectively backed by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Stree 2 hit the big screens on Independence Day, August 15. The film clashed with Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein and Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa at the box office. Click here to read the NDTV film review of Stree 2.