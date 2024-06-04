And Now They Are Three: A Timeline Of Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Romance

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal. (courtesy: varundvn)

Congratulations to the newest parents in Bollywood – Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. On Monday [June 3], the duo welcomed a baby girl. To announce the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Varun shared an animated video on Instagram. The text on the video read, “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support and understanding. Natasha and Varun.” In his caption, Varun wrote, “Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.”

On this special occasion, let us give you a quick flashback of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's relationship timeline:

Dating Period

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are school sweethearts. In 2020, Varun opened up about their relationship on Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want. He said, “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her and, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her."

Wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in January 2021 at the Mansion House in Alibaug. Their wedding was a low-key affair with only friends and family in attendance. Filmmaker Karan Johar was also part of the ceremony. Sharing the magical pictures on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Life-long love just became official.”

First Anniversary

To mark their first anniversary, Varun Dhawan shared a series of images from their wedding album on Instagram. In the snaps, Varun and Natasha Dalal can be seen performing the pheras. “Cute”, did we hear you say? The caption simply read, “1”, with a red heart emoji.

Second Anniversary

On their second anniversary, Varun Dhawan shared a picture featuring himself, Natasha Dalal, and their pet dog, Joey. All three of them were seated on a bench. “Not counting the time I spend with them,” he wrote in the caption.

Third Anniversary

In January this year, Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan celebrated their 3rd anniversary. To make the day special, the actor picked a picture from the proposal day. Here, Natasha can be seen showing off the ring. The side note read, “Happy 3 baby… throwback to three-and-a-half years back when I proposed while Mark Anthony's song played.”

Pregnancy Announcement

In February 2024, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announced their first pregnancy on Instagram. In the black and white snap, Varun can be seen kissing the baby bump. The caption read, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love."

Baby Shower

In April, the couple hosted a baby shower at their residence. At the bash, the mom-to-be wore a white dress, while Varun Dhawan picked a white and blue floral shirt. Their close friends, including Mira Rajput, were also among the attendees. Click here to read in detail.

We wish Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal all the best on their journey into parenthood.